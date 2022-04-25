The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday that it is investigating the report of a stolen motorcycle from 10506 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Montvale.
It was last seen on the parking lot in the evening hours of April 13.
It is a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja 250, red in color, with Virginia License plate number W60579 on the bike.
Anyone with any information about this incident or where the motorcycle might be are asked to contact Deputy Kirkpatrick at 540-586-4800.
One may also contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, entering a tip online at http://p3tips.com or using the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
