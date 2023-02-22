Feb. 22, 2023, Smith Mountain Eagle

There is a day delay in distributing the print issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle due to press complications. We apologize for the inconvenience. All print subscribers have the option to access our e-edition at no additional charge. Please email office@smithmountaineagle.com or call the office at 540-719-5100. If you are not a subscriber already, you can subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print and e-edition versions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.