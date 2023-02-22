There is a day delay in distributing the print issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle due to press complications. We apologize for the inconvenience. All print subscribers have the option to access our e-edition at no additional charge. Please email office@smithmountaineagle.com or call the office at 540-719-5100. If you are not a subscriber already, you can subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print and e-edition versions.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Owner of dogs reported taken arrested in connection to death
- Huddleston fire spans 100+ acres; another fire occurs 3 days later
- Franklin County fire departments have busy Saturday afternoon
- Paris guilty of second-degree murder of child
- Del. Kathy J. Byron
- VDOT to hold hearing for Route 460 and Camp Jaycee Road
- SML Charity Home Tour holds its kickoff event
- 4 p.m. Burning Law in effect
- Long-standing lake breakfast club continues on Wednesdays
- Harvester adds Del McCoury Band, then Slim and Craigie
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.