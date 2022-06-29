On Thursday, June 30, at 5 p.m., Captain Mike Harmony will be signing off on the radio as his last official day at work after being employed with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years.
Harmony has served in many divisions at the sheriff’s office over his career but most recently has served as the commander of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“Best wishes to Captain Harmony and his family on a well-deserved retirement,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Please join us on this day in congratulating Captain Harmony on this accomplishment.”
