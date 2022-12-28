Nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power Friday, Dec. 23, from damaging winds and cold temperatures, including the Smith Mountain Lake area, with more than 2,000 Franklin and Bedford County residents still without power on Christmas Day.
As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, power had been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, and crews were making progress to complete service restoration Monday.
“Through this time of outages in extreme cold and through the Christmas holiday, we wish to express our appreciation to our customers for their patience and understanding; to state and local officials for their assistance; and to our employees, contractors and those who came from many states away to help restore power in this difficult time,” Appalachian Power stated.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
