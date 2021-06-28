The Western Virginia Regional Jail Authority recently announced the appointment of David Cox as Superintendent of the Western Virginia Regional Jail (WVRJ). Cox assumes his new position immediately.
“David is well known and well respected in law enforcement circles throughout southwest Virginia and, personally, I have had the pleasure of working with him on a number of levels,” said Jay Taliaferro, chairman of the Western Virginia Jail Authority. “He has been a key figure at the jail since it opened, and I cannot think of a better person to succeed Bobby Russell as superintendent and continue the jail’s high level of professionalism.”
Cox currently serves as lieutenant colonel and interim superintendent of the WVRJ.
