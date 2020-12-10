The Smith Mountain Lake YMCA, before the COVID-19 pandemic, was a popular destination filled with members and visitors taking part in numerous physical activities such as playing basketball, working with personal trainers, spending time on the cardio equipment, and much more.
But then pandemic hit and changed everything.
Since then, the Y is back open 24/7 but currently open only to members. The Y also holds lots of events and was planning on doing a Carnivale Steel Drum concert that would be a Mardi Gras theme, bluegrass concert featuring Ricky Ellis and the Banjo Mites, and holiday concert with Last Illusion, a tribute band for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, but all of them had to be rescheduled.
Andrea Fansler, who is the director of the Y, said with the numerous events canceled, she and the rest of the community were itching to do something.
“With the number restrictions and all the COVID-19 restrictions, it was really hard to figure out what to do,” she said.
That’s when Vendor Blender, which was held Saturday, first came into thought. Fansler believed it could work having 10 vendors spread out on the tennis courts and having 25 people at a time. She also said that it was one person per booth, which allowed more people to be on the courts spectating and potentially buying.
The theme was all-encompassing, so anyone could take part, and it featured a combination of big and small local businesses. The vendors that were involved were Victoria’s Secret, Lilly Pulitzer, PINK & Nike, Athleta–J.Crew, and COACH & Under Armour.
The small local businesses involved were Pampered Chef, Stella & Dot, Scentsy & Mary Kay, Sassy Creations, and LulaRoe.
With it being first time the SML Y did an event like this, Fanlser wasn’t nervous at all, rather ready to get it going.
“I was very excited to be able to showcase the facility and to give the community something to look forward to,” she said.
The SML YMCA is a nonprofit organization, and the events are normally fundraisers to help financially. It’s safe to say this event went very well according to Fanlser.
Around 100 people come through the doors in the three hours the event took place. The amount that was raised for the Y was not disclosed, but there is no denying the success this little experiment of an event saw. According to Fansler, this type of event might actually be hosted by the Y multiple times throughout the year now.
“I was very satisfied, and everybody there was satisfied. They were all excited about how they did and how many people came through the doors,” she said.
Fansler also said that staff members at the Y were happy they were able to give the community something to do during these trying times and mentioned it will always be like that.
“The Y is there for the community,” she said.
