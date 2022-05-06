Moneta Lions Club holds fundraiser for LOVF

Moneta Lions Club members recently held its final fundraiser for the fiscal year, in support of Multiple District 24’s Loins of Virginia Foundation (LOVF).
Members volunteered two of their Saturdays selling raffle tickets for LOVF.
The Moneta Lions thanked the owners and managers of Red Rock Store, 16463 Moneta Road, Moneta, and White House Corner Store, 11674 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, in Huddleston, for allowing use of their storefronts for this project.
“Also a big thank you to all their friends, neighbors and the general public for their generous support,” the Moneta Lions Club stated.
In 1972, Multiple District 24, Lions of Virginia, took a giant step to promote and provide emergency aid and statewide humanitarian efforts for greater service through the formation of Lions of Virginia Foundation Inc., a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation.
Virginia Lions agreed that this approach was the most appropriate medium for statewide Lionistic humanitarian achievement. They knew the foundation would be a vehicle to allow all Lions, Lioness and Leo clubs in the state of Virginia to join together and respond immediately to emergency situations.
The foundation, since its beginning, has focused its major areas of involvement in disaster relief, sight and hearing conservation, and other areas of Lions Clubs International emphasis.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month. For additional information about the club or to join at one of its meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
