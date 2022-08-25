A man was fatally shot by a homeowner Wednesday in Boones Mill, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office today.
At approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill residence alongside Virgil Goode Highway.
An unknown male presented to the homeowner, where an encounter occurred resulting in the homeowner fatally shooting the male. Units responded and located a deceased male identified as Christopher Hill, 26, of Martinsville.
This is an ongoing active investigation, and no further details were provided.
