Dock drownings at Smith Mountain Lake emphasize the need for life vests

The recent drowning in Moneta of John Lewis, a 51-year-old man from Portland, Or. who fell into the water from the dock, is a reminder to everyone that just being near the water is reason enough to always be prepared. A similar incident that occurred in 2022 offers even more reason for why such an easily preventable loss of life can be avoided by simply wearing a life vest.
Safety experts from the Smith Mountain Lake Association’s Water Safety Council encourage lake property owners who are sometimes alone doing routine maintenance on their vessels, docks or shoreline to take the precaution of always donning a life jacket. “I choose an auto-inflatable ‘horse-collar’ style for its lightweight comfort and non-cumbersome design,” said Pat Massa, the former Water Safety Council chairman and open water safety instructor. “Wearing a life jacket anytime I’m on or near the water is a simple gift of love to my family and others who care about my welfare.”
Speaking of gifts, with Father’s Day around the corner, family members and friends may want to consider making sure loved ones who are sometimes alone at the dock or on the water have a comfortable, auto-inflating life jacket available for use. Better yet, don’t wait to give this gift to fathers – or to anyone for that matter. Every life is important enough to give the gift today that can save lives.
All styles of life vests, including those that are auto inflatable, can be purchased locally at various marinas and shops in and around the lake. It’s a good idea to also go into a shop and try on a vest to ensure finding one that fits and is comfortable. In the same tradition of changing batteries in smoke alarms annually on Daylight Savings Time, consider making the time around Memorial Day a tradition of checking your inventory of life vests and jackets to ensure everyone is prepared.
“Before going to work at the dock or heading out alone on your boat, let someone know of your plans and when they should expect to see you back on dry land,” noted Massa. “Always wear a life jacket to help preclude an avoidable tragedy. Always.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.