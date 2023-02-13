The Advancement Foundation and the Town of Vinton have mutually agreed to end the lease for 227 South Pollard Street in downtown Vinton, which has served as the physical home for the foundation’s business incubation center that is known as the H.I.V.E. (Home of Innovative & Visionary Entrepreneurs).
The Advancement Foundation adopted a mostly virtual platform for many of its programs during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and has since found that the need for a large physical location to house the H.I.V.E was no longer necessary.
The building is owned by the Town of Vinton, and the Vinton Roanoke County Health Department will remain a tenant on the first floor. The now vacant second floor will undergo a cosmetic update and will be utilized to relocate several existing town staff from the main municipal building. Work to update the offices are expected to begin in the next few months, and town staff are expected to move into the building by this summer.
