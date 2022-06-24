On June 6, members of the Bedford International Alliance (BIA) presented wreaths at the Homage Sculpture during the National D-Day Memorial’s Commemorative Observance of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
BIA President Larry Horne and BIA Vice President and former Bedford Mayor Steve Rush presented the French Legion of Honor wreath. Liz Beverly, Joyce Horne, and C.W. Higginbotham presented the Bedford Boys wreath honoring all Bedford Boys killed on D-Day. (Beverly and Higginbotham’s uncle was Capt. Taylor Fellers, and Joyce Horne’s uncle was Master Sgt. John Wilkes, both of Company A of the 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division.)
In September of this year, to honor the 80th anniversary of the Bedford Boys’ arrival in the United Kingdom, 40 BIA members will travel to Scotland, England, and Normandy, France, to retrace the original journey of the Bedford Boys as they prepared for the eventual landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. While in Normandy, the BIA members will lay wreaths and pay tribute to those 11 Bedford Boys buried or remembered on the Wall of the Missing at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
