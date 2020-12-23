Scorpions Motorcycle Club members raised $7,000 to benefit God’s Pit Crew in a fundraiser spearheaded by the Smith Mountain Lake Virginia chapter.
The money will help with God’s Pit Crew’s relief efforts locally and internationally.
“We are grateful to be able to raise this much for such a great cause,” a member stated. “We look for ways to make a positive impact on the community we live in. This year held a lot of challenges since we had to wait until the last minute to see if the event could even be held. We had over 45 sponsors step up, which was amazing, since businesses have faced so many challenges this year. Just under 100 people participated in the ride, which ended with music and food.”
This was the fourth year this event has been held, raising more than $20,000 since it began.
Members came from as far as Michigan to support the cause.
