Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.