Mrs. Dana Kelley, Principal has announced the Principals List and Honor Roll for the fourth nine weeks at Dudley Elementary School.
Principals List consist of students achieving all A’s; Honor Roll consist of students achieving all A’s and B’s.
PRINCIPAL’S LIST (ALL A’S):
THIRD GRADE: Finn Arthur, Jackson Bailey, Kate Blankenship, Jalen Hinchman, Tavin Jalbert, Jackson Kent, Carter Keith, Aubrianna Quinones, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sisinni, Will Slocum
FOURTH GRADE: William Pasley
FIFTH GRADE: Dallas Brown-Christian, Mattox Jalbert, Kaden Kent, Isabella Liga, Drew Nolen, Lane Pagans, Riley Sides, Emily Swindell
HONOR ROLL LIST (ALL A’S AND B’S
THIRD GRADE: Savannah Bailey-Richardson, Sorjn Boyer, Cameron Caldwell, Damien Clark, Kayson Hebb, Malaya Jones, Galen King,Ty Garland, Malachi Jones, Keith King, Sarah Landes, Serenity Rodkey, Ryan Sisinni
FOURTH GRADE: Hayden Blankenship, Logan Blankenship, Bailey Brabbin, Silas Brown, Carson Brudin, Peyton Conley, Evan Duncan, Dominic Evans, Dylan Evans, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, Stephen Huynh, Lana Layman, Athena Osborne, Elijah Penantel, Lilah Sigmon
FIFTH GRADE: Tucker Dillon, Ryleigh Costen, Mia Eades, Kaden Kent, Chelsea Kerr, Ava Kerns, Lily Snyder, Madison Moore, Gavin Reese, Sidney Smith, Gia Tinnell, Connor Witt
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.