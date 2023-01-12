The Smith Mountain Lake Newcomers held its annual meeting Monday, Dec. 12, with a catered holiday luncheon at the W.E. Skelton 4H Center in Wirtz with over 80 members in attendance.
Entertainment was provided by jazz pianist Tom Floyd playing background holiday music and leading the group in a sing along. During the meeting, the new board was elected.
SML Newcomers Board of Directors for 2023 are Scott Bull (president), Vickie Larrington (vice president), Penny Lopez (secretary), Marty Bowers (treasurer), Vanessa Jones (parliamentarian), Skip Larrington (communications), Jackie Peale (newsletter), Jane Missel (special interest groups), Sandy Williams and Linda King (membership), and Teri Sprague and Cindy Stair (programs).
