Pictured at a holiday luncheon Dec. 12 at the W.E. Skelton 4H Center in Wirtz, SML Newcomers Board of Directors for 2023 are (front row, from left) Marty Bowers (treasurer), Vanessa Jones (parliamentarian), Jackie Peale (newsletter), Vickie Larrington (vice president), Sandy Williams (membership), Teri Sprague (programs), (back row, from left) Linda King (membership), Penny Lopez (secretary), Scott Bull (president), Jane Missel (special interest groups) and Skip Larrington (communications). Not pictured is Cindy Stair (programs).