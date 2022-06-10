Each year the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument award two scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating seniors at Franklin County High School.
Students completed an entry package that included a 200-word essay on “The Importance of Education and Character to Booker T. Washington Throughout His life.” Both winning applicants noted the emphasis on education and character that embodied Booker T. Washington’s life and related this to personal experiences of their own.
Sage Campbell, of Penhook, will be attending the University of Virginia at Wise to study nursing. She has been taking advanced science and math classes in high school and has attended dual enrollment classes at Ferrum College and Virginia Western Community College.
She also played sports, worked part time and volunteers at various organizations in the area. Her references praised her positive cheerful attitude and her hard working and flexible attitude, especially in these years of virtual and part time in school classes. She was a member of the National Honor Society and her church youth group.
Brianna Moore, of Rocky Mount, will be attending Virginia State University. As a member of the NAACP, Blue Ridge Association for Sickle Cell Anemia (BRASCA) and other volunteer organizations, she has been working in the community to improve lives and advocate for needed policy changes.
She will be studying computer science or mass communications to continue this advocacy work. Her teacher recommendations noted her hard work, problem solving and teamwork abilities, and how she could balance school and part time work along with sports and volunteer activities.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.