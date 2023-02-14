Bank of Botetourt shared the promotion of seven of its staff to vice president, including Lisa Spangler of the Smith Mountain Lake office.
The bank recognized their contributions and stated that it is proud to elevate them as part of its growth strategy.
“As we continue to grow, it is important to promote those who have helped us get to where we are, and it is because of their dedication to the team, our community, and our customers that the bank continues to experience such positive and organic growth,” commented Laurie C. Hart, senior vice president, Chief Strategic and Retail Officer.
Promoted to vice president were:
• Spangler – business relationship officer, Smith Mountain Lake Office
• Amie A. Chernault – market manager, Cave Spring office
• Susan G. Larkin – treasury services, Cave Spring office
• Karen Newbill – market manager, Buchanan office
• Sheila R. Petty – branch manager, Daleville office
• Tina M. Simpson – branch manager, Lexington office
• Marcus T. Wade – business relationship officer, Salem office
Spangler, who has been promoted to vice president, business relationship officer, has been in banking 32 years. She is a graduate of Franklin County High School, studied accounting at Virginia Western Community College and graduated from Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at UVA’s Darden School of Business.
While Spangler covers the entire bank footprint, she spends time in the Smith Mountain Lake and Vinton offices. Her favorite hobby is listening to music and riding her motorcycle. She also enjoys watching college and NFL football and attends Virginia Tech home games when possible.
Spangler and her husband Vance reside in Hardy with their 11-year-old Akita named Maui. They have two grown children, Brandon and Taylor, and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, Holland and Beckett Chandler.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 13 retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
