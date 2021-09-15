Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, just under 3,000 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Since that fatal attack, the victims, their families, and all that helped during and after the attack are remembered every year on the day it happened.
At Smith Mountain Lake, Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue (SVFR) decided to do something a little special to remember the victims and first responders on the 20th anniversary.
At 8:46 a.m. Saturday, the exact time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, crashed into the north tower, the sirens on SVFR vehicles were turned on just like the first responders did 20 years ago in New York City. 1st Lt. Raymond Perkins said remembering this day is extremely important and means a lot to the department.
