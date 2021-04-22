The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday that Bedford County residents have reported receiving phone calls from 540-586-7827 in which foreign scam artists are identifying themselves as sheriff’s office employees soliciting donations for medical alert equipment.
The sheriff’s office warned that this is not a legitimate call. While that number is the sheriff’s office non-emergency phone line, these foreign scammers have “spoofed” the number in order to look legitimate.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated that it never solicits donations or requires any sort of payment over a telephone.
If anyone receives one of these calls, they are advised to hang up.
In addition to this type of call, the Division Six Headquarters of the Virginia State Police also warned of another scam call going around.
Residents are receiving calls where the caller is claiming to have the victim’s child and are demanding money for their release.
This is a scam that has been surfacing around every few years and is designed to place the victim in a panic.
The caller may even have a child screaming in the background. These calls are being generated from outside the country but may have what appears to be a local phone number.
There have been multiple complaints placed to multiple agencies in the region about these calls taking place.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.