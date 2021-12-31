Bill Stanley, Anthony F. “Tony” Troy, and Jason Hicks, attorneys with the Stanley Law Group of Moneta, representing Virginia business owner and NASCAR legend Hermie Sadler, responded last Wednesday to outgoing Attorney General Mark Herring’s appeal of the Greensville Circuit Court’s preliminary injunction restoring the operation of skills games in hundreds of Virginia’s small businesses.
Simultaneously with the appeal brief being filed by Attorney General Herring, an amicus or “friend of the court” brief has also been filed by Colonial Downs Group/Rosie’s Gaming Emporium on behalf of large out-of-state casinos and gaming interests, in support of Herring’s effort to reinstitute the skills game ban. Colonial Downs is owned by Revolutionary Racing, a Chicago-based group of investors and gaming executives.
In addition, Sen. Janet Howell (D-32) of Northern Virginia has now also sought permission from the Supreme Court to file a brief in support of big casinos. While counsel for Sadler expressed surprise that Colonial Downs would try to enter the Sadler case at this stage of the proceedings, they said they were not as surprised by the filing of a brief in support of the big casinos personally submitted by Sen. Howell, because she had previously expressed on the floor of the Virginia State Senate that that when it came to people who engaged in the skill game industry in their small Virginia businesses: “I think of them unseemly, but mostly I think they’re kind of sleazy.” (Senate floor speech, April 22, 2020)
“With the filing of Revolutionary Racing’s amicus brief, which is effectively a request to be a party to the appeal, the curtain has finally been pulled back to reveal that out-of-state casinos are driving this attack on skill games and Virginia’s small businesses,” declared Bill Stanley of The Stanley Law Group, attorneys for Sadler. “We suspected this all along. The attempt to ban skill games was never about good government policy. It was about money and greed, and the big casinos were behind it.
“These out-of-state gaming interests see Virginia small business owners and ‘mom-and-pop’ convenience stores and restaurants as competition, and they will stop at nothing to monopolize this new industry in our commonwealth” Stanley stated. “Hermie’s important court victory has forced these Chicago and Las Vegas gambling interests to come ‘out of the shadows’ as they attempt to crush those who get in their way.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.