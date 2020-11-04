Republican candidate Bob Good has defeated Cameron Webb in the fifth congressional district race, receiving over 50% of the vote with a total of 209,711. Webb finished with 47.3% of the vote, tallying 187,954 votes.
For the Bedford Town Council, Bruce Johannessen won in an uncontested election, receiving over 98% of the vote, the other percentage was from write-ins.
Judy Reynolds also won an uncontested race for Clerk of Bedford County, receiving just under 99% of the vote with 41,831. The other percentage was made of write-ins.
The Bedford Town Council also sees Stacey L. Hailey, Bruce Erik Hartwick, C.G. Stanley Jr., and Timothy W. Black currently leading.
The final results will be made official on November 16, when all absentee ballots are officially counted. The deadline to turn in absentee ballots is Nov. 6.
