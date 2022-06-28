Bank of Botetourt, which has a location at Smith Mountain Lake, recently announced the recipients of its 6th Annual “Taking Care of You” Community Scholarship.
James River High School graduate Chase Minnix was the first-place recipient. Minnix plans to double major in business and finance at the University of Virginia.
The second-place recipient was Sarah Hamblin of Lord Botetourt High School. Hamblin plans to pursue a double major in business and marketing with a minor in linguistics.
The third-place recipient is Ella Wright of James River High School. Wright plans to attend Creighton University in Nebraska to obtain her degree in pre-physical therapy and then ultimately become a physical therapist.
This scholarship opportunity was available to high school seniors and existing college students with a GPA of 2.5 or higher who currently utilize Bank of Botetourt services. Applicants wrote a two-page essay exploring how Bank of Botetourt has been able to take care of their banking and financial needs.
The first place winner will receive $500, with second and third place winners receiving $250 each. Bank of Botetourt will offer this scholarship in the future and encourages interested applicants to apply in early 2023.
The bank congratulated Minnix, Hamblin and Wright on this accomplishment and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.
