The year 2020 has provided unprecedented surprises, health troubles, economic woes, political turmoil and strange events, but one thing that shouldn’t come as a surprise to Smith Mountain Lake residents is RSI Rentals Inc. being named to the 2020 Lake Life’s Best of the Best list.
The Smith Mountain Lake vacation rental agency is owned by Tammy Schiemann and located in Moneta.
“We’re honored to be recognized for this award,” Shiemann said.
She noted that there are several other rental agencies in the area, and they often work with them. RSI Rentals has been in business for nearly 20 years, and the business has grown during that time, along with the vacation rentals industry in the area.
“We’re pleased to see the growth of tourism in the Smith Mountain Lake area as more visitors make it their vacation destination,” she added.
