Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers.
A total of 10 projects, including a Moneta and Franklin County business, will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture.
Bedford County was awarded $21,500 in grant funds on behalf of meat processor EcoFriendly Foods to expand its commercial kitchen operations in Moneta.
