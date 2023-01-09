Brown sworn-in as Franklin County’s commonwealth’s attorney

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, W. Cooper Brown was sworn-in as Franklin County’s commonwealth’s attorney after winning the special election held Nov. 8.
The ceremony was presided over by Circuit Court Judge Timothy Allen and was attended by friends and family.
Brown previously worked in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2017 under three different commonwealth’s attorneys. He has twice been appointed to be interim commonwealth’s attorney and has been serving in that role in the Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office since May 1.
Brown ran as the Republican candidate after receiving that nomination at a mass meeting in August 2022.
He is a native of Franklin County and is a graduate of Franklin County High School, Lynchburg College, and University of Wyoming Law School.
