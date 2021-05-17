The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office performed a narcotics round-up on Thursday, in which 12 people were indicted on a total of 41 charges.
The following people were arrested and being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Bedford Facility on the following charges:
• John Thomas Ayers: five counts of distribution of a controlled schedule 1 or II substance
• Donald Wayne Beverly Jr.: three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
• David Carter Heller: two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance; possession of a controlled schedule II substance; and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled schedule II substance
• William Wayne Yates: five counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
• Jerry Wayne Underwood: three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
• George Matthew Thurston: two counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
• Brian Lejuan McDougal: one count of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance and two counts of distribution of an imitation controlled II substance
• Raven Nicole Atkins: three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
• Griffin Wesley Hughes: two counts of distribution of schedule I narcotic and two counts of distribution of schedule II narcotic.
• John Bauer Glass: one count of distribution of schedule II controlled substance and one count of possession of schedule II controlled substance
The following subjects are still wanted on outstanding narcotic charges:
• Gene Everette Jones
• George William Jones
Anyone with information on these wanted subjects are asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
