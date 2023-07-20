Residential trailer destroyed by fire near Boones Mill

A single-wide residential trailer was destroyed by fire in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County on Wednesday, June 12, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety. Officials stated that shortly before 6 a.m., fire and EMS units from the Franklin County Department of Public Safety, Boones Mill, Burnt Chimney, and Rocky Mount responded to a residential structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the trailer and contained it.
No person or animals were in the residential trailer. The fire is currently under investigation by the Franklin County Fire Marshals Office.
No additional information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.