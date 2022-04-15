During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors’ work session held Monday, March 28, the supervisors discussed using GCSIT’s IT Strategic Plan to improve in areas such as infrastructure, community growth and more.
This comes as part of the county’s recently adopted strategic plan. This plan notes how the need for an IT strategic plan was an identified initiative.
GCSIT is an IT consulting company headquartered in Seattle, Washington that has helped local governments similar to Bedford County with IT strategic planning services.
The project would cost $68,000 and take about four months to finish.
