Each month, the staff at the Forest library puts books on display in the children’s section that discusses different heritages or holidays, and during the month of June, a display was created for Pride Month but later taken down per order of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors due to public complaints.
However, during the board of supervisors meeting Monday, July 11, many citizens of the community spoke up voicing disagreement of the board removing the Pride Month display, thus impacting those of the LGBTQIA+ community.
LGBTQIA stands for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (one’s sexual or gender identity), intersex, and asexual/aromantic/agender,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
Allison Clark, who was first to speak during the citizens comment portion, voiced her frustration toward the board and various groups who also support the removal. Clark stated that “you cannot control it … You cannot stop the flow of information” when referring to those trying to stop students knowing of LGBTQIA-related resources.
When discussing how the board can rectify this situation, Donna St. Claire said it was like “putting toothpaste back in its tube.” St. Claire said that both black history and women’s history months are in the crosshairs now and that nothing can be spotlighted that may make white people feel left out. Every day is white, straight, male day, according to a commenter, said St. Claire.
To close, Mary Bennett, a member of one of the groups who were for the removal of the display, thanked the board for removing it and protecting the children. Bennett believes it is the parent’s timing for when their children learning about sexuality, and how the materials should have been relocated to the adult’s section, not displayed in the children’s section.
On June 16, the Bedford Public Library System released a public statement about the controversy, stating that “the library must include a broad spectrum of viewpoints, even on issues with which they disagree” but should be cautious on placement.
“The library must be sensitive to current events, the public mood, and issues shaping our daily lives and opinions,” the statement read in part. “We understand the presentation of materials should reflect that. We must not censor materials simply because of strong public opinions about a current topic — sexuality, politics, gender, race or whatever — but we must be careful not to present those materials in a manner that suggests we are promoting or opposing certain viewpoints.”
