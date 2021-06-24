The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Smith Mountain Lake area until June 30 are:
• June 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive in Rocky Mount.
• June 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church, 6625 Booker T. Washington Highway in Wirtz.
• June 29, 1-6 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Mountain Road in Penhook.
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.