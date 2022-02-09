Claire Overstreet, 18, was a student-athlete at Staunton River High School who was beloved by many and exceeded both in academics and athletics. With her life ahead of her after she graduated from high school eight months ago, Overstreet was tragically killed in a car accident after crashing into a tree on Hardy Road on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Her funeral service was held on Saturday, and the reality that Overstreet is gone hasn’t fully set in for those who were close to her.
“I still can’t wrap my head around it. It’s definitely been hard; I have my moments here and there,” said Samantha Faw, who was one of Overstreet’s closest friends.
Both Overstreet and Faw were not only in the same grade, but they grew up together. Faw mentioned that some of the earliest days she can remember being with Overstreet was playing soccer together at the age of 5, and their friendship grew closer as the years went on. They also spent a lot of time together outside of school and had a lot of classes together. Needless to say, if anyone knew the type of person Overstreet was, it would be Faw.
“She was really funny and always fun to be around. She made soccer so much more fun and exciting. She was always the one making jokes and laughing,” Faw said.
Not only did Faw know Overstreet as a person, but she also knows more than anyone what type of teammate Overstreet was. She said that Overstreet, who was a defender for Staunton River and played four years on the varsity level with Faw, was the aggressive and vocal leader, always practicing like she played.
“She was always the loud one that would hype everyone up. She was never shy or timid when she was out on the field,” Faw added.
For those currently at Staunton River who knew Overstreet, the news of her passing has hit just as hard. Staunton River girls soccer head coach Jeff D’Aiuto remembers being in bed and was getting ready to get up to get ready for work when he got a text about Overstreet’s passing. The emotions he has felt since that tragic night have been difficult to process.
“It’s so hard; it almost doesn’t feel real. It upsets me so much because she was such a good kid,” he said.
His first memories of Overstreet date back to when his grandson and her went to elementary school together. He remembers how those two didn’t mix very well back then because his grandson tended to aggravate Overstreet. He still laughs thinking about how she reacted to his grandsons’ antics.
“She was so sassy; I loved it,” D’Aiuto recalled with a slight laugh.
His first memories of coaching Overstreet were when she was around 9 years old, in which he saw first-hand how her love and passion for soccer grew over the years. D’Aiuto said she really enjoyed coming to practice or games and gave every bit of effort each time she stepped on the field. He said one aspect of Overstreet that stood out to him was she always knew how to communicate with her teammates in any situation. He added that she was never hesitant to tell her teammates that she loved them.
“She was a really good leader, and the kids all looked up to her. She set really good examples,” he said.
As a person, D’Aiuto said Overstreet always had a friendly personality and almost “never met a stranger.” He said it didn’t matter the age, Overstreet could always find a way to talk to anyone about anything.
“She loved people, and she loved talking to them. She got along with everybody,” he said.
Though she might have graduated and finished her playing days, her impact on the current players for the girls varsity team is still present. Since Overstreet’s passing, seniors Megan Vess, Heather Roberts and Abbey Barlow have all reflected about the fond memories of their former teammate both as a player and a person.
Vess, who is also a defender, said that Overstreet was the type of teammate who helped grow her knowledge about the position she played and uses everything that was taught by her to this day. She also stated that Overstreet was one of the best she has seen playing the defender position, and she is a big reason why Vess is the player that she currently is.
“She was a really good player; she was always confident and tough with how she played. She never let anyone stop her from getting what she wanted during a game,” Vess said.
She recalled that every time the team or an individual were to have a bad game, Overstreet was there to tell them everything was alright and be supportive, pointing out the things they did well and what they needed to work on.
Both Vess and Roberts mentioned that away games were always fun because Overstreet’s silly personality always came out during the bus rides, adding that she always played music on the bus that hyped the team up, and she’d lighten the mood even more by singing and dancing to it.
Vess added that another reason that it was easy to join in on the fun was because Overstreet had a very contagious laugh. Both Vess and Roberts said it was those type of moments that made Overstreet the type of teammate everyone wanted on their team.
On the Friday morning after Overstreet had passed, Roberts remembered just getting to school and then seeing the news for the first time by looking on her phone and viewing a Snapchat story about it.
“I was just in shock. I was speechless and didn’t know what to say,” Roberts said.
Roberts reached out to Vess, and they both met up to call D’Aiuto to see if he knew what had happened. While she didn’t share details of what was said, Roberts did say that it was, as one might have guessed, an emotionally heavy conversation.
Since that day, Roberts said that the reality of Overstreet’s passing had started to set in because she had been seeing a lot of postings about it on social media the first few days after the incident. She added that the funeral on Saturday was the final push into making her realize this was for real.
Of the three seniors, Barlow was the closest to Overstreet, and she recalled their last time together, which was at their friend Jenna Dellis’ house hanging out about two weeks before the accident. She remembered getting the news from her boyfriend on the night the accident happened and having the overwhelming feeling of losing someone special to her.
“I ran to my mom and dad and started crying,” Barlow recalled.
Barlow was 5 years old and played soccer with Overstreet when their friendship began. As they continued to play soccer, their bond grew.
“We were best friends all throughout middle school playing soccer together, and then we were on varsity together playing soccer. Over my high school career, me and Claire just got really close; I would call her one of my best friends,” Barlow said.
Barlow, who plays center forward, was always right beside Overstreet on the field. She added that she will never forget the countless moments they had cracking jokes to each other even if they were in the middle of a game. While she had a goofy side, Barlow said she was just as spunky and competitive, mentioning they always called her “Fierce Claire” during practice.
“I would always tell her to quit stepping on my toes during practice, and she would always tell me that it would make me better and my toes will get stronger,” Barlow said.
That along with the many memories Barlow has with Overstreet makes accepting the reality of her passing more difficult.
“It just doesn’t feel real. I feel like she is going to text me and ask me if I want to go with her to Bojangles because we would always go there and get something to eat,” an emotional Barlow said.
Barlow, who also plays volleyball, mentioned that she had a volleyball tournament that weekend with her travel team and had thoughts of not playing because of how emotional she was. She noted that her mom and Overstreet’s mom had kept in contact a lot since the tragic accident and added that Overstreet’s mom told her mom to tell Barlow to be with her team because that’s what her daughter would want.
“She said I should play for Claire that weekend and try to do my best because I know she (Claire Overstreet) will be with me and through all that; I just kept that with me. Going into the game, I was like, ‘OK Claire, help me play good, help me help my team because I know you would want me to,’” a tearful Barlow said.
In addition to making an impact on the soccer field, Overstreet left behind some memories on the basketball court that her teammates will always cherish. After her friend and soccer teammate Faw tried to get Overstreet to play basketball, Overstreet finally decided to give it a shot and ended up playing for a few years.
Faw mentioned that one of her favorite memories of Overstreet that she will never forget came during Overstreet’s basketball stint. In one of their games, Faw said Overstreet ran down the wrong end of the court and was about to shoot toward their own basket. This led Faw to guard her own teammate from trying to score for the other team. She remembers the crowd yelling that she’s going the wrong way and that she made every attempt to block Overstreet’s shot. Luckily, Faw said Overstreet missed it.
“We always joked about that every year. I would always bring it up, and she’d get so mad, but it’s so funny,” Faw said.
Coaching Overstreet in basketball during her freshman year was current Staunton River girls junior varsity basketball coach Kayla Harman. Like so many who knew her, Harman said she was heartbroken to hear about Overstreet’s passing, and added that she was late for work that Friday morning because she was thinking about her.
Harman said that Overstreet was 100 percent coachable and laughed at how she always had her soccer mentality come out during their basketball games by running into people.
“Let’s just say that she used her five fouls up most of the time. She would probably have four at the end of most games,” Harman said with a laugh.
Even though she only got to coach her for one year, Harman said they had still developed their relationship to the point where if they saw each other on campus, Overstreet always made sure to say hello.
Harman, who also is a physical education and driver’s education teacher, said Overstreet immediately left a good first impression and was a person everyone loved.
“She just had that personality that would draw people in. She was funny, she was kind, and she just had this zeal for life,” Harman said.
She added that she has players right now who have great personalities and can communicate with her without any issue, but she said there was something special about Overstreet that drew people in.
“I don’t know if it was her love for Christ or the beautiful personality he gave her, but there was definitely something different that attracted people to her,” Harman said.
She knew from constantly seeing Overstreet striving at everything she did that she was going to do big things when her time came. She also said from a mentality standpoint, Overstreet was one of the more grown-up freshmen she had seen.
Harman wasn’t the only coach who got to coach Overstreet as a freshman. Shaun Leonard, who is currently the head football coach at Staunton River, was the girls varsity soccer head coach for the 2018 season. Even though he didn’t coach Overstreet the rest of her high school career after her freshman year, Leonard still has many fond memories of his former player.
Leonard said he remembers her first varsity action was at Virginia Tech during a scrimmage against Christiansburg, and it ended up snowing during the competition. He said Overstreet attempted a goal kick, slipped and gave herself a concussion.
“That was her first varsity moments,” Leonard said.
When she was able to return, Leonard said she immediately made an impact in the defensive backfield as an outside defender.
“She was a kid that had a head full of confidence, and it didn’t matter if she was a freshman or not — she played with a confidence that she belonged at the varsity level,” Leonard said.
Leonard remembers Overstreet as being "a very genuine person” and described her as a chameleon, because she was able to blend in any situation with whomever.
“I think that says a lot about a person that you can find a way to carry on a conversation with whoever, wherever, and about everything,” Leonard said.
He added that he takes comfort in knowing that her loved ones will get to see her again and pointed to her faith of believing in Christ, which he added she wasn’t shy about it.
With the soccer season quickly approaching, D’Aiuto said he knows his team and his seniors will have extra motivation by playing for Overstreet. Barlow, Vess and Roberts also agreed that the seniors will definitely have extra motivation heading into their final season together.
“Megan, Heather and I are captains this year, so I think we’re going to take our motivation and tell the team at the beginning of the season that we want to win, we want to do good, because we know we have people behind us and we know that Claire would want us to do good. Even if she graduated and she finished out her soccer career, she still would have been at every game supporting us or at least trying to be at every game supporting us,” Barlow said.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.