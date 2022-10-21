American Electric Power (AEP) has named Aaron Walker president and chief operating officer of Appalachian Power, which supplies power to the Smith Mountain Lake area, effective Sept. 22. Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who was appointed AEP’s executive vice president of Energy Services.
Walker will be responsible for all aspects of Appalachian Power’s service, including customer service, distribution operations, safety, communications, external affairs and regulatory functions. He will report to Peggy Simmons, AEP’s executive vice president of Utilities.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
