A homicide suspect wanted in Minnesota was located in Forest, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information from Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD), Minnesota, of a possible location for homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III, who was wanted out of their jurisdiction.
BPPD advised that through an investigation, they believed the suspect may possibly be located at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, Vice Unit and Tactical Response Team confirmed Richardson’s location on Waterlick Road and conducted a search at the residence, where Richardson was taken into custody without incident.
Several firearms, ammunition and data storing devices were seized as a result of the search of the residence.
Richardson was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is being held awaiting extradition to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
