The public is invited to the visit the Vinton History Museum in December during the evenings to enjoy deer decorations on the lawn and use the decorated pergola for a photo opportunity.
On Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum will host a “Holiday Open House” featuring exhibits, Christmas decorations within the museum, take home refreshments, Christmas music played on authentic Victrolas, holiday gift baskets and gift items such as tapestry throws, notecards, Christmas ornaments, T-shirts, and commemorative bricks for sale.
The Vinton History Museum, located at 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In compliance with COVID 19 state guidelines, masks are required and six people at a time can tour the house museum.
For more information, email info@vintonhistorymuseum.org or call 540-342-8634.
