With 2024 looming, DeSantis touts record at Liberty Convocation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis entered the Vines Center to a standing ovation from a welcoming crowd of almost 10,000 at Liberty University’s Convocation on Friday, April 14. In the 19-minute keynote speech that followed, DeSantis sounded off on several national political issues and touted his record governing the Sunshine State.
“We have rejected woke ideology,” DeSantis said. “We fight the woke in the legislature, we fight the woke in the corporations, we fight the woke in the schools. We never ever surrender to the woke mob. We have made Florida the state where woke goes to die.”
Those words were met with cheers and applause, as did lines about Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis’ recovery from cancer, taking on Disney over “gender ideology” and urging a reestablishment of “true American principles.”
Following DeSantis’ address, Liberty University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Scott Hicks presented the governor with an honorary doctorate in the humanities from the university.
“Today we want to recognize you for your service,” Hicks said. “Number one to God, number two to your family, number three to America, number four to the great state of Florida, and then five and six for defending our liberty and the principles of freedom here in our country.”
The crowd thundered to their feet, and barely audible over the ovation were calls of “We love you Ron” and an attempt to start a “USA” chant.
Convocation, a twice-weekly event mandatory for all Liberty students, always begins with a worship service, before a keynote address from an invited guest. In the past, the school has hosted theologians, actors, athletes, musicians, and politicians.
“Whether it be Ted Kennedy and Bernie Sanders on the left or whether it be Ronald Reagan or George Bush on the right, they’ve come to Liberty to see what it means to be a champion for Christ,” Liberty University Chancellor Jonathan Falwell said in his introduction of DeSantis. “Today is no different.”
This Convocation did differ in message from past Convocations, according to Liberty sophomore Taygen Henry.”
“This one was obviously a lot more political, even more political than the politicians that come,” she said.
Henry arrived right when the doors opened with fellow Liberty sophomore Lindsey Allen. The pair brought an American flag and hopes that DeSantis, a Republican, would launch a campaign to be his party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential election.
“I would support him wholeheartedly if he ran for election,” Allen said. “I don’t want to speak for all Liberty students, but I feel like he is the Reagan of our generation.”
Henry, a Florida native herself, is not sure yet if she would support a future DeSantis White House bid.
“I just wanted to watch a historical moment take place,” Henry said. Some outlets and pundits have dubbed DeSantis the “heir apparent” to former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for president.
In the days before and since his Liberty visit, DeSantis has made trips to Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire and South Carolina — the former two critical battleground states in the general election and the latter two among the first states to vote in the Republican primary.
He has yet to formally announce a bid for the presidency, but at Liberty, DeSantis’ words would not have felt out of place on a campaign trail. He recounted his electoral victories in 2018 and 2022 and celebrated a shift in the party affiliation of Floridians.
“We now have 455,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats,” DeSantis said to cheers and applause. “One legacy media outlet, when they saw what happened with the election and the registration trends, had a headline that said, ‘There's no plan, there's nothing: Florida Democrats despair over the future.’ I don't know about you but if you're from my neck of the woods and you have my perspective, that's what you call winning.”
He also used Biblical language to refer to a trend of interstate migration from Democratic-led cities and states to Republican strongholds.
“The woke agenda has caused millions of Americans to leave these jurisdictions for greener pastures,” DeSantis told the crowd. “This has been a great exodus of Americans. Florida has served as the most desired destination, a promised land of sanity and in a world that has increasingly gone off its rocker.”
Liberty junior Timothy Cha said he was not “a big fan” of using religious language in this manner.
“At the same time, I understand the point, he's trying to get at, how he's allowing Florida’s citizens to be able to think freely and not be oppressed all the time with woke ideology,” Cha added.
Religion came up again towards the end of DeSantis’ speech, when he paraphrased 2 Timothy 4:7 in his closing words.
“I am proud of the achievements we have made in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “I'm honored to be here, and I look forward to the battles ahead. I will fight the good fight, I will finish the race and I will keep the faith.”
For Allen, the use of religious language was symbolic in nature, and DeSantis was using it to show that he was “one of us.”
Overall, I feel like this event really increased my respect for him and I feel like it did for a lot of others as well.”
