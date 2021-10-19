After what seems like a long, dry spell, the Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) is ramping up and rolling out the arts.
SMAC recently announced a Funny Songs Coffeehouse Concert featuring three musicians and songwriters: Mike DeGiorgi, Larry Sakayama and Mike Franke, also known when they sing together as The Sashimi Brothers.
“If you are tired of turning on the news, getting bummed out and just need a few good laughs, then you need to come let this group regale you with an evening of original songs that are flat out funny,” SMAC stated.
Many of Mike DeGiorgi’s songs have SML as a backdrop. “No Dancing At The Dudley” and “Ladies With Casseroles” are local favorites. “I Thought I Dumped You, But You’re Still Here” may resonate with most lake area residents. Larry Sakayama will sing “Procrastination Blues” or “Helluva Way To Get To Heaven.” Mike Franke’s “Snot Song” and “Communication Blues” captures the humor in everyday family life.
“You’ll be guaranteed to leave tapping your feet and smiling!” SMAC stated.
The Coffeehouse Concert will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Celebration Square (behind Casa D’Amici Restaurant), 1100 Celebration Ave., Suite 101 in Moneta. Tickets are on sale now online at http://www.smac-arts.com. The ticket price is $15 and $10 (for SMAC members).
Smith Mountain Arts Council’s (SMAC) mission is to serve as a coordination body for the performing and visual arts in and around the Smith Mountain Lake area. SMAC provides opportunities for individuals and groups to participate in and experience the various forms of arts for their cultural pleasure and enhancement.
Additionally, SMAC works to secure resources and community support for the promotion of the arts. The council has more than 250 members. To support the arts community at SML and receive member discounts for most events, join SMAC at www.smac-arts.com.
