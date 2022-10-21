H&R Block franchisee and Moneta local Jerald Stewartson traveled to Washington, D.C., recently to meet representatives from across the country to discuss policy issues that directly impact them and their clients.
The 50 franchisees and associates from across the country spent two days on Capitol Hill.
The H&R Block Government Relations team arranges this event every year to show how laws affect franchisees and associates, as well as the clients they serve. The team worked with Congressional districts and Senate offices to schedule meetings for the attendees with their own legislators. The franchisees and associates discuss tax policies and legislation that will impact taxpayers when they file returns in 2023.
