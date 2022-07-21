There will be an awards reception for the Paper Art National Juried Exhibition at Bower Center for the Arts from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Robert Stuart, the juror/judge from Staunton, Virginia, will talk about the exhibit and present awards to the winners in the Sara Braaten Gallery.
Sixty-eight artworks by 30 artists from 13 states comprise this new exhibit. States represented are: California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
There are many varied interpretations of art made with paper on paper.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street, and gallery admission is always free. Current hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit www.bowercenter.org for information regarding exhibits, including virtual shows, concerts, future classes for youth and adults, summer camps, events and to shop online.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.
