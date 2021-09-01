Due to COVID-19 cases, Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School will be closed Thursday and Friday and all school activities are canceled, Bedford County Public Schools announced today.
Classes will be conducted virtually.
The following message was sent to to parents of students at these schools:
In consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, the decision has been made to close the campus and implement virtual learning days for Thursday, September 2, 2021, and Friday, September 3, 2021, at Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School. This includes the cancelation of all co-curricular and extracurricular activities beginning this afternoon through Monday, September 6, 2021.
Several factors have contributed to this decision, most significantly the number of COVID-19 positive individuals, including, at least, seven documented school transmissions. There has also been a high volume of staff and students placed in quarantine and more time is needed to complete the monitoring of students who have pending test results while quarantined. The temporary campus closure will also address staff shortages and allow for more time for additional cleaning of both schools.
Instruction will continue as all teachers will be providing work for students in their Canvas courses for the next two days. Students will need to log on at the beginning of each scheduled class to identify the class plan for the day. This may include live sessions or teachers may provide instructional resources and materials through Canvas. We understand that internet access may be a challenge for some students. These students should reach out to their teacher through email or contact the school campus to speak with the teacher by phone.
Families who wish to participate in meal pick-up can do so at either the SRMS or SRHS campus between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. This will include lunch and breakfast packs and will be at the designated site for the campus (SRMS - front entrance; SRHS - rear entrance at the cafeteria).
In-person instruction will resume on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with short-term enhanced mitigation and cohorting strategies. We are asking our families to cooperate with these efforts and assist us in working to control this current high rate of transmission. Please consider limiting social gatherings that would increase the likelihood of exposure.
