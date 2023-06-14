What first comes to mind when hearing the phrase, ‘a day at the lake’ may differ from one person to another. But for most, the feeling can be summed up in one word: fun. At a place like Smith Mountain Lake, there’s certainly no shortage in the number of fun ways to spend time in and around the water. But with all fun, there’s a measure of responsibility that everyone should embrace. It’s also a responsibility that Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) has taken on as part its mission to promote the importance of and offer education intended to protect the water and help keep safe recreation top of mind through its inaugural ‘A Day at the Lake’ annual event.
SMLA held ‘A Day at the Lake’ at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta on Saturday, June 10 in an event that included over 35 clubs, organizations, associations and activities. More than 500 attendees came out to the five-hour event that kicked off at 11 a.m. to get an up-close look at how professionals in the community play a role in serving and protecting the lake, people and wildlife.
Among those offering interactive experiences included fire fighters from the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department and conservation officers from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, who offered children and adults tours of the boats. The lake’s shoreline was lined with vendors ranging from boat clubs, landscape companies, law enforcement officers and the Coast Guard to healthcare organizations and water safety and quality initiative services – all reinforcing the importance of lake conservation and safety.
The Carefree Boat Club gave away free beach balls while offering more insight into the benefits and activities offered to members. The Antique Classic Boating Society (ACBS), whose booth was located at the Pontoon Place, gave John Coffman, president of SML’s Chapter of ACBS, the opportunity to highlight attendees about the unique organization while increasing awareness and membership interest.
SMLA is an all-volunteer organization aiming to protect and preserve the integrity of the lake while promoting safe recreation. It’s the lake’s oldest and largest organization that first established in 1969 as a business council to connect local businesses to the lake’s recreational opportunities. In the 1970s, SMLA shifted its focus to environmental protection and community life issues, which it continues to support today, as well as its commitment to helping ensure the lake remains an attractive place to live work and visit.
“Our ‘A Day at the Lake’ event is not only intended for ‘lake insiders’ – those who live in and around the lake full-time – but also for anyone who spends time at the lake on a part-time basis or as a visitor,” said John Vidovich, SMLA’s communication director and a board member. “Protecting the lake is important for not only ourselves today, but for future generations too,” added Vidovich.
‘A Day at the Lake’ was instrumental in teaching people about the importance of boating safety. At the top of the list was the importance of wearing a life vest, a rule that SMLA passionately reinforces whether on a boat or in or near the water. Sea Tow SML held a timed life jacket challenge as well as other interactive activities, including educating lake goers on how to properly throw a life vest to a swimmer in distress.
Pende Ford, of Moneta, attended the inaugural event and praised the efforts of SMLA for preserving the lake for so many lake goers. “We have belonged to SMLA for many years and appreciate all they do to maintain the quality of our lake,” said Ford. “We are delighted with the informative displays, activities and experts who have done an excellent job informing us about matters that everyone should be aware of while enjoying the lake. Everyone has done a great job at this event keeping all those in attendance involved, including the kids.”
Attendees were also invited to bring their boat in for a free vessel check performed by US Power Squadron, which performed more than 25 vessel safety checks. Demonstrations on how to dock a boat gracefully and without damage or panic were also conducted.
SMLA’s Wake Education Task Force unveiled its newest wake education campaign at the event. Representatives from the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission offered tips on how to safely engage in towed water sports. The issue of wakes created by boats for those participating in water sports continues to be a growing concern at Smith Mountain Lake, which the Wake Education Task Force aims to address. John McClure, chairman of the SML Wake Education Task Force along with other members of the task force handed out flyers and cards that included information on how to wake safely and respectively. A map of locations on the lake that offer the best areas to safely participate in water sports was also handed out to attendees.
Members of the SML Water Quality Monitoring Program christened a new boat that was recently purchased to take samples at different points around the lake throughout the summer. The new pontoon boat, which was purchased through an $80,000 grant provided by Appalachian Power Co. and the AEP Foundation, is much larger than its predecessor, providing more room and a sleeker design. The SML Water Quality Monitoring Program is one of SMLA’s longest running programs – established more than 37 years ago – and is provided through a partnership with Ferrum College. Ferrum’s new Water Quality Monitoring Vessel was also at the event and allowed attendees a chance to check the clarity of the water using the vessel’s different instruments while learning more about the Water Quality Monitoring Program.
“It was clear to me from the number of exhibitors and those groups involved in the event that water safety and water quality has risen to a top priority of Smith Mountain Lake residents,” noted Mike Toalson of Moneta, an attendee of the event.
SMLA’s EcoKids Fun Tent and Lakeside Scavenger Hunt offered children the opportunity to learn more about the lake and chances to win prizes.
Dirty Water Dogs Smith Mountain Lake and Ella’s Eats food trucks were on-site selling hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and other items for attendees to enjoy.
“Everyone has different interests, so we have tried to offer a variety at ‘A Day at the Lake’, added Vidovich. “I also want to express our deepest gratitude to Crazy Horse Marina for allowing SMLA to hold our inaugural event at their beautiful venue. Our gratitude extends to all vendors, business partners, Water Safety Council members, SMLA members and attendees who played a significant role in making ‘A Day at the Lake’ such a great event. We are especially thankful for our volunteers – more than 50 gave their time to help with set-up, parking, staffing various SMLA booths and clean-up.”
SMLA hopes to double the size of the event in 2024.
For more information about SMLA, visit smlassociation.org or contact Vidovich via email at smlcommunications@gmail.com
Wiliam Masselli contributed to this story.
