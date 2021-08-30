The Smith Mountain Lake Association and Ferrum College announced the results of the sixth and final bi-weekly water quality monitoring session of 2021 at Smith Mountain Lake. This ongoing joint effort is comprised of 58 lake residents sampling at 84 sites around the lake, and scientists at the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab who perform an analysis of the collected samples while also performing their own bacteria sampling, algae sampling and water temperature depth profiling at various sites around the lake.
Bacterial Sampling
The sixth round of bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted by student scientists from Ferrum College. All locations tested were within the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters. There have been no instances of bacterial concentrations in excess of this standard during any of the sampling periods conducted this summer. This is an excellent result.
Water Clarity
Water clarity depth in the lake decreased slightly to an average Secchi depth of 1.76 meters, compared to 2.0 meters in the previous sampling period. While it is normal to see this metric decline as the summer progresses, this is a substantial improvement over the same period last year, when the average was 1.28 meters. The water clarity readings we have seen this year are in-line with the 20-year average, indicating long-term stability of the lake water clarity.
Chlorophyll-a and Phosphorous
The collected water samples are analyzed by the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab for concentration of Chlorophyll-a, an indication of algae growth in the lake, and Phosphorous, an indication of the amount of unwanted nutrients in the lake. The average Chlorophyll-a concentration in the lake increased to an average of 6.01 parts per billion (ppb), compared to an average of 4.84 ppb during the previous sampling period, but still very favorable compared to the 20-year average. The concentration of blue-green algae continues to be favorably low, at only 4 percent of the total organisms measured. Average concentrations of Phosphorous were at 26.3 ppb, which is an improvement over the previous two years, and only slightly higher than the 20-year average.
Summary
All indicators continue to point to a healthy lake. The SMLA would like to thank the dedicated volunteers and Ferrum College staff for keeping a close watch on the water quality of Smith Mountain Lake. A detailed report of the results of the WQM program will be posted on the SMLA website in early 2022.
