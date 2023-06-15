Smith Mountain Lake Association launches online Harmful Algal Bloom Resource Center

On June 6, 2023, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) issued a swimming advisory in certain branches of Smith Mountain Lake due to the presence of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB). The VDH advises that swimming on the Blackwater arm of Smith Mountain Lake could expose people and pets to a potentially harmful algal bloom.
In an effort to centralize updates on important and relevant information related to the HAB situation at Smith Mountain Lake, the Smith Mountain Lake Association has established an online HAB Resource Center. The online resource center, available at smlassociation.org/HAB, contains links to the VDH and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) websites, Q&As, local news reports and suggested actions that residents may consider taking to help address concerns pertaining to the current algal bloom situation, as well as to reduce future occurrences. The online resource center is kept up to date with new information received from VDH, DEQ and the SML Water Quality Program.
To report a harmful algae bloom-related illness, contact the HAB hotline at 888.238.6154.
