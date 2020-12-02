When tourists visit Smith Mountain Lake (SML), they are met with lots of outdoor activities, with the most noticeable being fishing, water-skiing and boat rides.
Daniel Dyer, who is a former Virginia Tech football player and current physical education teacher at Franklin County Public Schools, mentioned that he has spent many hours and weekends at SML with his family and friends. One weekend he was floating around a dock and realized the lack of apparel that represents the lake.
“I was looking around and seeing all my buddies or family and everybody wearing different brands. The shirts, hats, swim trunks, everything they wore had nothing to do with the lake,” he said. “I was thinking what is something that can portray what we’ve been fortunate enough to grow up doing and put it on T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats.”
Thus, Lakefront Traditions was born. The online apparel store features clothing dedicated specifically to lake activities at SML such as slalom water skiing, catching bass and more. Underneath the logo reads “Est. 1989,” and Dyer said he gets a lot of questions about that year. 1989 is not when Lakefront Traditions was established but is when Dyer’s parents started going to the lake after they purchased a 24-foot-long pontoon boat.
The art design on the shirts is done by Dyer himself with graphic designer software on his computer, and he uses photos taken by him or Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Jessica “JBohn” Bishop. He digitizes them to make them appropriate for a T-shirt so they come out nice and detailed.
Dyer started Lakefront Traditions in February and had brainstormed ideas to market the brand at events and advertise with Bishop online. However, the world was struck with the COVID-19 pandemic, which took Dyer on the virtual path until the middle of summer. When that time came, things didn’t get easier for him. Dyer and his now wife, Savanna Dyer, were in the middle of planning their wedding that they had postponed three times.
“There was definitely a mindset on which priority needed to be accomplished first,” he said with a slight laugh.
Savanna Dyer has been instrumental in helping Lakefront Traditions get exposure with Bishop, adding that they were able to sell their merchandise at Drifter’s and be a part of Bishop’s cruise on the Virginia Dare. She said they were able to do that four to five times, and it was important to get outdoors and sell in person. They plan to be at more events in the future.
The material the shirts are made of is soft and breathable, according to Daniel Dyer. He said he wanted his product to be as comfortable as possible during the hot summer days.
Currently, Lakefront Traditions is entirely online, minus products being sold at events. Both Daniel and Savanna Dyer have mentioned they would like to have their product sold in some local stores around the lake and continue from there.
Merchandise may be found at lakefronttraditions.com. Daniel Dyer mentioned that more merchandise, such as decals and stickers, are in the making and will be put on the website. He also said he is always open-minded to ideas for art design on their apparel.
“Ultimately, what I envision Lakefront Traditions being is somebody goes to our site or they see a tent set up at an event and they see what all we have to offer and reminds them of the lake activities they did at SML with their family and friends,” Daniel Dyer said.
His willingness to provide what customers want and listen to ideas on improving his products is a couple of many reasons why his wife believes Lakefront Traditions has a bright future.
“Daniel definitely has an entrepreneurial spirit in him,” she said.
