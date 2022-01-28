Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Jan 27) at 10:25 p.m. on Hardy Road, one mile south of Route 122 in Franklin County.
A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Hardy Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway, then the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, and caught fire.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Claire Elizabeth Overstreet, 18, of Moneta, Va. Ms. Overstreet was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
