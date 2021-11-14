Eight people were transported to the hospital after a residential structure fire Saturday in Moneta.
According to a joint statement today from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Department of Public Safety, at approximately 11:29 p.m. Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office E911 Communications Center received a call for a residential structure fire located at 10 Southern Key in Moneta.
The caller reported that there were people trapped in the residence. Upon arrival, the large residence was discovered fully involved with fire, and four people were noted to be trapped on a back deck, approximately 12 feet off of the ground.
Franklin County Volunteer and Career Fire/EMS rescued three from the deck, while one jumped from the deck during the rescue. A total of eight people (five citizens and three firefighters) were transported to local hospitals, with one later being transferred to Wake-Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Companies in response were from Burnt Chimney Fire Department, Scruggs Fire-Rescue Department, Westlake Fire-Rescue, Smith Mountain Lake Fire Department, Red Valley Rescue, Franklin County Career Fire-EMS Personnel, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to investigate this fire incident.
