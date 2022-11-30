Vinton History Museum Holiday Open House will be Saturday

The Vinton Historical Society invites the public to visit the Vinton History Museum Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 210 E. Jackson Ave. in Vinton.
The museum will feature festive holiday decorations throughout the indoor collection of artifacts. Refreshments will be available, and door prize drawings will take place.
A small “Pop-up Shop” will feature selected collectibles for sale at the Open House. In addition, souvenirs such as Vinton Throws, memory and honor bricks, ornaments, note cards and T-shirts will be for sale throughout the month.
The “Memory Pergola” will be available during December evenings for photo opportunities. Visitors can also enjoy the night-time twinkling lights on the lawn.
For additional information, contact the Vinton History Museum at 540-342-8634.
