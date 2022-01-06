With the National Weather Service calling for another significant round of winter weather making its way across Virginia Thursday night (Jan. 6) into Friday morning (Jan. 7), the Virginia State Police are encouraging Virginians to be weather aware...to plan ahead...and to avoid traveling during inclement conditions.
During the significant winter weather event earlier this week, from 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through midnight Tuesday (Jan.4), VSP troopers responded to 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicles statewide. There were no weather-related traffic deaths reported during that time period...to include the Interstate 95 incident near Fredericksburg.
"Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia," said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director, during a press conference held Thursday morning. "State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week."
If you must travel during the storm, please take these safety tips into consideration:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
- Use your headlights - in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
Additional tips for winter weather driving and preparedness are available through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website at https://www.nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips?fbclid=IwAR0VqG5qdHCnk0lnEguchU48Nxe8Vm-u6jeF9sccEMS_W0UkKq0TSbvGEXU and the Ready.gov website at https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather.
