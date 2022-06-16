There are still some spaces available for the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library’s annual summer camp Hands on Local History, according to the museum.
The camp will run from June 27 to July 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is for kids going into third to eighth grades and is $50 per student.
The children will spend the week at the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel property in the New London/Forest area where they will do interactive activities with an archaeologist, learn about the American Revolution, the Regency Era, the Civil War and the 1930s with reenactors and experts.
There are some spots for sponsorships as well. Contact the museum at 540-586-4520 with any questions.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.