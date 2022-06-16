During the Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, June 9, Public Relation Coordinator Ryan Edwards recognized students who achieved academic success.
William Wood, a junior at Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center, was first to be recognized by Edwards for competing in and being the runner-up in the Skills USA State Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair Competition. Wood earned his spot by winning the district level competition in Franklin County and competed against more experienced seniors from across the commonwealth.
Next was Timothy Nickols, a senior at the school, who placed third in the Building Maintenance district competition. He then upped his game and went on to place second at state level competition in Virginia Beach.
Aidan Wortman, also a senior there, placed first in the secondary division of the SkillsUSA district competition. Wortman went on to place first in the post-secondary Building Maintenance division of the state level competition in Virginia Beach. Wortman also will be competing in the SkillsUSA National Leadership competition in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month.
Anthony Uttley, an elevated senior at the school, placed first in district level competition. Uttley also went on to place first in the post-secondary Building Maintenance division of the SkillsUSA state level competition. Uttley will be competing in the SkillsUSA National Leadership competition in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month.
To conclude his recognitions, Edwards talked about the success Staunton River High School had at the Future Farmers of America state competition.
The Future Farmers of America state competition includes a tractor driving competition that requires students to demonstrate their skills in diagnosing tractor problems, safety and, yes, operating them (both a two-wheel and four-wheel wagon attached). Students showcased their skills through written and practical exams.
Kody Burnette competed in the Senior HUB Federation Tractor Driving Contest in March and was named the winner. He then won first in the South Ridge Area Rally Contest and would go on to get first place at the State Tractor Driving Contest. Burnette will represent Virginia FFA at the National Big E Tractor Driving Contest in Massachusetts in the fall.
