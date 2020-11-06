On October 24, members of the Smith Mountain American Association of University Women (SMAAUW) held a fall picnic at Skyway Animal Farm Inc. in Moneta.
Belinda Jones and Debbie Davidson, co-owners of the farm, welcomed the ladies and told them of how this nonprofit enterprise has been a 22 year-old dream-come-true, not only for them professionally and personally, but moreover for those they serve in the community.
Current four-legged residents include alpaca, goats, chickens, rabbits and Anatolians. Based on research that suggests human and animal relationships provide self-esteem, self-confidence and self-efficacy, the farm provides animal-assisted activities for children and adults who are disadvantaged or have physical, cognitive and mental health challenges.
Some visitors come to enjoy the peaceful surroundings. The farm operates totally on donations. Last year they welcomed over 200 individuals and groups to meet and “talk to the animals.”
“SMAAUW members enjoyed a beautiful fall morning with gorgeous views of fields and the Blue Ridge Mountains — breathing fresh air, enjoying bag lunches, cupcakes and a sip of wine — all while social distancing and wearing masks!” SMAAUW stated.
