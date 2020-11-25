A reproduction steamboat built about 20 years ago with a 102-year-old Naval engine cruised on Smith Mountain Lake for the first time this past weekend.
The owner of the steamboat, Joe Liesfield of Goochland, named the steamboat “Ruby.” It’s named after his granddaughter, whose name is Ruby. He acquired the boat from an older couple who once lived on the Great Lakes in Ohio. They had met when Liesfeild visited Florida and became friends with each other. They ended up selling Liesfield the boat.
“They got too old to manage it, so they sold it to us,” he said.
He then decided to visit some friends on Smith Mountain Lake and bring the treasured boat with him. Citizens of the lake area got a pleasant sight seeing a unique boat traversing the 500-mile shoreline. Passengers also were onboard and got to witness how a steamboat worked.
“It’s not an electric power; it’s very mechanical. You have to put wood and water in it,” he said. “You get to see all the moving parts and what it takes to run it. It’s quite a unique and unusual experience.”
The haul was built on Victorian period design. The timeline dates back to the 1800s.
“The Victorian period is when they were prevalent,” he said “When people design them now, they use that old design.”
